As shown in this map produced by Orange County government, the two Apopka ZIP codes of 32703 and 32712 (upper left corner) had 18 cases of coronavirus each from May 6-19. Two Orlando ZIP codes had 18 or more during the same time frame. The “heat map” was released by the county Wednesday, May 20, during Mayor Jerry Demings’ press conference. Overall, Orange County is now fifth in the state for the number of cases with 1,726, dropping behind Hillsborough County that now has 1,767.