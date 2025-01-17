Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host 2025 Florida Legislative Session Preview

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a preview of the 2025 Florida Legislative Session, an event that will explore this year’s issues impacting the community and businesses.

The Florida Legislative Session Preview will take place on Friday, January 24, 7-9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center, 580 E. Main St., Apopka.

Issues that the preview will explore are the state budget and a potential reduction in spending, property insurance, condo safety and regulation, hurricane recovery, immigration and cooperation in federal deportation activities, agriculture and promoting a “rural renaissance,” environmental issues and water, and manufacturing support.

The cost is $0 for chamber members and $25 for non-chamber members. Registration is required. Visit shorturl.at/LDfR1 to register.

