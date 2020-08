Corporal Kenny Kaiser (r) retired from the Apopka Police Department on Friday, July 31, and here he is presented with some memorabilia from Police Chief Mike McKinley. Kaiser spent 22 years with the APD and spent 39 years in the military and law enforcement. Born in New York City, Kaiser graduated from Oviedo High School in 1981, joining the Navy shortly thereafter. Kaiser began his law enforcement career in 1985 with the Sanford Police Department.