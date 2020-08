Derrick R. Fencher (r) was sworn in as an Apopka police officer on Friday, July 31, by Police Chief Mike McKinley. Born and raised in Apopka, Fencher graduated from Apopka High School in 2015 and graduated from Bethune-Cookman University with a bachelor’s degree in 2019. He majored in criminal justice and minored in pre-law. Fencher will soon work to complete the department’s field training program. His father and two sisters still live in Apopka.