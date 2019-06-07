All Transmission World offers advice on frequently asked transmission questions

All Transmission World has been proudly serving the Greater Orlando area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties) since 1982.

Their goal from the very start has always been to provide outstanding customer service while delivering a quality product at an affordable price, supported by an iron-clad warranty. Their customers are their most precious assets.

Through the years, All Transmission World has strived to give back to the community through their many years of participation in Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Give Kid’s the World, Second Harvest, Boy Scouts, local school systems, and uncountable smaller local events.

They also are proud to have prioritized local venders “first” for all of their business needs including parts, advertising, insurance, medical needs, office supplies, and equipment needs. They see this as another way to give back to the community and keep dollars and jobs in Central Florida.

They are first and foremost transmission specialists. All Transmission World’s opinion is, move over “brain surgeons” and “rocket scientists.” Make room for “transmission engineers and re-builders” when defining difficult, highly skilled, and demanding performance.

With over 300 parts, hydraulic systems, electrical systems, and computer-controlled operations, today’s drive trains are very sophisticated. The technicians and re-builders at All Transmission World spend many hours at home and on the job staying up to date with the latest products and changes to transmissions coming from the automotive industry.

Some of the most frequently asked transmission questions are listed below along with All Transmission World’s responses:

“What should my transmission fluid look like?” – When checking the fluid level, take a few seconds to observe its color and consistency. Healthy fluid is clear and has a pink or reddish tint. If the transmission fluid appears dark brown or exudes a burnt odor, the transmission is slipping.

“What should I do if I have a transmission leak?” – Fluid leaks are signs of trouble. Check the underside of the transmission casing for wetness and the ground directly below the transmission. Catch the leak early and the only expense you may have is a front or rear seal. Leave the leak unattended and extended damage to the transmission can result and lead to a much high repair bill.

“How do I know if my transmission is slipping?” – Slipping is the most common driving symptom of transmission trouble. When the transmission slips, the gear changes become drawn out and a slight hesitation is felt as the shifts occur. A vehicle owner should NOT delay in having the problem checked. This condition usually signals an internal failure in the transmission.

Over the years, customers having enjoyed their quality service and products have clamored for All Transmission World to offer many other automotive repairs, from oil changes to brakes to complete engine rebuilds. They slowly introduced these new services store by store to ensure that their techs had the proper training and that they could deliver the same high quality that their loyal customers have come to expect.

Today, All Transmission World is proud to say that they have accomplished that goal and they are now providing complete automotive repairs.

They are also very proud of their updated website. It has lots of information about transmissions, as well as other automotive information. Give it a “look see” at Alltransmissionworld.com.

