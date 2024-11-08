All Transmission World is a Total Car Care Shop serving cars, trucks, and company fleets

Driving out of state to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday? Or are you planning on jumping in the car for a needed weekend getaway? As you pack your bags, you’ll want to make sure your vehicle is ready as well.

To make your road trip as smooth as possible, it’s important to take care of your vehicle.

Without taking the time to prepare for the tasks ahead, your vehicle is more likely to have small issues that can erupt into major problems. No matter if you’re driving across town or across the country, you want to be sure your vehicle can get you and your loved ones there safely.

The professionals at All Transmission World know that keeping an eye on everyday wear and tear can stop small problems from becoming expensive headaches. Whether it’s a blown tire or engine failure, no one wants to think about having their car break down. But in a matter of seconds, you can go from making your way to your destination to limping to the side of the road.

Located in Apopka, All Transmission World has been proudly serving the Greater Orlando area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake counties) since 1982.

They are first and foremost the local transmission specialists. With over 300 parts, hydraulic systems, electrical systems, and computer-controlled operations, today’s drive trains are notably sophisticated. The technicians and re-builders at All Transmission World spend many hours at home and on the job staying up to date with the latest products and changes to transmissions coming from the automotive industry.

Some of the most frequently asked transmission questions are listed below along with All Transmission World’s responses:

• “What should my transmission fluid look like?” – When checking the fluid level, take a few seconds to observe its color and consistency. Healthy fluid is clear and has a pink or reddish tint. If the transmission fluid appears dark brown or exudes a burnt odor, the transmission is slipping.

• “What should I do if I have a transmission leak?” – Fluid leaks are signs of trouble. Check the underside of the transmission casing for wetness and the ground directly below the transmission. Catch the leak early and the only expense you may have is a front or rear seal. Leave the leak unattended and extended damage to the transmission can result and lead to a much higher repair bill.

• “How do I know if my transmission is slipping?” – Slipping is the most common driving symptom of transmission trouble. When the transmission slips, the gear changes become drawn out and a slight hesitation is felt as the shifts occur. A vehicle owner should NOT delay in having the problem checked. This condition usually signals an internal failure in the transmission.

Over the years, customers who have enjoyed their quality service and products have clamored for All Transmission World to offer many other automotive repairs, from oil changes to brakes to complete engine rebuilds. They slowly introduced these new services store by store to ensure that their techs had the proper training and could deliver the same high quality that their loyal customers have come to expect. Today, All Transmission World is proud to say they provide complete automotive repairs.

Be sure to visit their website. It provides a lot of information about transmissions, as well as other automotive information.

