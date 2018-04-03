All areas of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive now open for regular hours

The following is a press release from the St. Johns River Water Management District

The St. Johns River Water Management District has opened all areas of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive for regular operating hours, the district announced on Tuesday, April 3.

The opening includes Interceptor Road, a portion of Laughlin Road, and the lakeside road, which had been closed for repairs.

“The wildlife drive, like many other trails across the state, required extensive repairs after Hurricane Irma,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “Our team has worked hard for months to repair what the hurricane took only hours to damage. We know the wildlife drive has many fans, and we share in their excitement for the reopening of these segments.”

While all roads on the drive are open, repair work continues on sections of nonmotorized trails throughout the property. Currently the Lake Apopka Loop Trail – east of the Apopka-Beauclair Canal – is closed due to repair work. Weekday trail detours are also in place south of the Clay Island trailhead and north of the Green Mountain trailhead.

To ensure public safety, detour signs direct visitors to accessible trail routes in the area. Visitors are asked to obey all posted notices as well as to always use caution while recreating on district property.

The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is open year-round between sunrise and closes one hour before sunset on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays. There is no cost to visit the wildlife drive.

More information about recreational opportunities on lands owned and managed by the district are available at www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation.