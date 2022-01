The Apopka Blue Darters boys soccer team recognized its seven senior players on Thursday, January 20, at Roger Williams Field. Shown are, (l-r), Mayor Bryan Nelson, Jovan Gudino, Griffin Perfater, Ethan Fooks, coach Doug Matthews, Fermin Rivera, Colin Amatucci, Joel Sandavol, Tyler Rinehart, and Apopka High School Principal Lyle Heinz. The Darters defeated Wekiva, 7-0.

See photos of the game between the Wekiva Mustangs on page 3B.