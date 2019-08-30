After you prepare for storm, take some time to go fishin’ in our lakes

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a great week and as we look forward to Labor Day weekend, it sounds like we are gonna get some rain and wind. Hopefully, everyone is prepared for the storm and I’m prayin’ for everyone’s safety over the weekend.

Before the storm, the fishin’ has been pretty good. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ plenty of bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup.

The water is up so they may be scattered around throughout the lake. Keep movin’ around until you can locate ’em.

Kyle also reports that some folks are catchin’ a few specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup as well. If you want to give ’em a try, get some minners and start driftin’ the deeper areas of the lake.

We need some cooler weather to get the speck season kicked off but hopefully that’s not too far away.

Kyle also reports that the bass are still bitin’ pretty good in most of the lakes in our area. Kyle got a chance to do some fishin’ this past week in the Butler Chain, and he said he had a great day on the water, catchin’ about 50 bass. Most of the bass were small and the biggest was about 2.5 lbs. They caught their bass on Flukes, top-water, swim-baits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. There were quite a lot of schoolers durin’ the day but, hey, they had a great time catchin’ some bass. It’s better to catch a lot of smaller bass than to not catch any at all. Kyle also reports some good bass fishin’ in John’s Lake. Anglers are catchin’ some nice bass and most of ’em seem to be good quality fish.

Rick and I had a chance to fish John’s Lake last week as well. We only caught eight bass but they were good quality bass. The biggest bass we caught was around 5.4 lbs. I caught that bass and that was my first fish of the day. So that was a good start to a day’s fishin. I caught her on a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait. I haven’t been out to the Clermont Chain in a while but I hear that the bass fishin’ is startin’ to get better.

As you know, the water is up so you can fish just about anywhere in the chain. An angler caught a 9.5 pounder bass out there last week on a plastic worm. So hopefully, we will see a good spawn this winter and the bass fishin’ will get better in 2020.

Well, that’s it for this week. Please, everyone, be careful over the weekend and keep your families safe.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: cooler weather ahead.

Save a few and good luck!