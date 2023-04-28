After sickness, great to be back as fishin’ in our area is pretty good

Hello Folks,

Well, it’s great to be back. My wife and I got the flu and it was kinda tough. Things are almost normal and it’s great to be able to write my article this week.

I have seen a lot of pictures of folks catchin’ lots of bluegills in most of the lakes in our area. You can catch ‘em on red worms, but grass shrimp has been the ticket to catch those ole bigguns’. So, get you some red worms or go dip up some grass shrimp and go catch ‘em.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are catchin’ a few panfish in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, and the St. Johns River. They are catchin’ plenty of bluegills in West Lake Toho and Lake Kissimmee on red worms and grass shrimp. If you want to catch a nice stringer of bluegills, now would be the time to go fishin’.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ has been good to very good, and then some days it’s terrible. They are catchin’ plenty of keeper-size bass in the Butler Chain on a variety of baits. Use top-water baits early in the mornin’ and chatter baits fished over the submerged grass patches with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. You have a variety of baits to use, so get out there and catch some bass.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been good on most days. You can catch ‘em on wild shiners, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Also look for some runnin’ water from the afternoon rain showers flowin’ into the lakes. You should find some baitfish hangin’ out in those areas and the bass love to feed on ‘em.

On the Harris Chain, the bass fishin’ has been good most days, but you need to get on the water early and take advantage of first-light bite. Once that ol’ sun gets up, the bite seems to slow down just a bit.

Please make sure you stay hydrated durin’ the day. We are gettin’ ready to enter those hot summer months and it’s gonna get hot, so be prepared for some hot days ahead.

Lake Okeechobee is on fire right now. This past weekend, there were five 30-pound bags caught durin’ the tournament. I don’t know about you, but if I had five fish that weighed over 30 pounds, I would feel like this thing is over. Well, that wasn’t the case this past weekend. It’s a little farther to go fishin’, but I would be tempted, wouldn’t you?

Well, y’all have a great week and I hope to see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Let’s go fishin’

Save a few and good luck!