The Apopka Fire Department made toy deliveries to Loaves & Fishes, the Apopka-based Christian social service agency, on two separate dates, December 14 and December 17. Approximately $4,500 worth of toys was delivered, according to Fire Chief Sean Wylam. The AFD collected the donations through several means with help from Oak Ridge subdivision, Winn Dixie, Apopka Firefighters Association, and Bill and Lynne Higdon (Remote Control Association of Central Florida).