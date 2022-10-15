Aerial mosquito treatments to begin in Orange County as early as Sunday, October 16

In response to a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be supporting Orange County Mosquito Control (OCMC) with aerial mosquito treatments as early as the evening of Sunday, October 16.

OCMC has identified approximately 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito population that will receive this additional aerial treatment. The areas identified for aerial treatment include Apopka, Bithlo, Christmas, Hunter’s Creek, Union Park and Wedgefield. (See attachment)

OCMC attributes the recent rise in mosquito population to rain produced by Hurricane Ian.

Mosquito Control officials report that mosquito populations, particularly in areas not accessible by vehicle, continue to rise, elevating the level of nuisance mosquitoes as well as mosquito types that can transmit illnesses to people.

No precautions are necessary to safeguard livestock, pets or gardens. Officials report that aerial treatment is the most effective way to combat high mosquito populations across large acreage and in areas not accessible or manageable by ground.