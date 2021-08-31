AdventHealth will allow additional deferred surgical procedures to move forward

Effective Wednesday, September 1, facilities in AdventHealth’s Central Florida division will transition to “Red Status,” which will allow for additional deferred surgical procedures to move forward, according to a press release from the hospital.

While AdventHealth is still treating a significant number of COVID-19 patients, admissions continue to slow, leading to an improved outlook.



The Central Florida division includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.



Under Red Status:

*New surgical procedures are reduced to maximize efficiency

*Only outpatient procedures with a same-day discharges are scheduled

*Non-time-sensitive elective surgeries are deferred

*Non-time-sensitive or non-emergent procedures must be approved by the campus chief medical officer

*Outpatient surgery sites and pediatric surgeries continue as normal



“We are thankful that we continue to see a downward trend of COVID patients in our hospitals and that will allow us to provide care to those who have had to delay certain procedures,” Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our teams are still working very hard and we’re not out the woods, but we want to do everything we can to improve the quality-of-life for those who have been patiently waiting.”



Patients impacted by the status changed will be contacted by their physician’s office to schedule their procedure.



AdventHealth will continue to monitor hospital census and make adjustments as necessary to continue to care for everyone in the community.

