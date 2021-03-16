AdventHealth to make COVID-19 vaccines available to seniors on March 19

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to seniors on Friday, March 19, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.



More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The vaccines at this site will only be available to those 60 years and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines.



Appointments are required, and are available through a link at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



Important items to note

• There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.

• Proof of eligibility is required upon registration.

• The COVID vaccine requires two doses. Those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

• As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-

site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions.



Information about other vaccination opportunities in Orange County can be found at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices. Members of the public who wish to be notified when additional community vaccines become available from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.coronavirusvaccinealerts.com.

