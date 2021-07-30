AdventHealth has about 1,000 COVID-19 in-patients across Central Florida, surpassing its January peak of 900

As of Thursday, July 29, AdventHealth has about 1000 COVID-19 in-patients across the Central Florida Division, meaning this surpasses the peak of about 900 the health system saw in January.



Dr. Vincent Herrera, AdventHealth Orlando chief medical officer, said at the Monday, July 26, Orange County COVID-19 update in the Orange County Administration Building in downtown Orlando.



AdventHealth is seeing a significant and swift increase in COVID-19 cases in all of its hospitals throughout Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.



In response, AdventHealth will defer non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgeries at hospitals throughout the Central Florida Division effective Tuesday, July 27, according to a press release from AdventHealth. An example of a non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgery would be an elective knee surgery.



Patients will be notified if their procedure will be rescheduled.



This elevated status also means the following:

*Pre-approval from campus medical leadership is required for non-time-sensitive/urgent or non-emergent procedures

*Outpatient surgery sites can continue as scheduled

*Other procedure sites, such as cath and endoscopy, can continue as scheduled

*Pediatric surgeries can continue without limitation



The next COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.



COVID-19 by the numbers

As of Saturday, July 24, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is over 14 percent percent. On June 28, 2021 the rate was 4.28 percent Orange County is seeing roughly 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day.



61.59 percent of county residents 12 years old and up have been vaccinated.



The total positive cases is 160,222 in Orange County and 1,383 deaths.



For vaccination information and locations, visit the county’s website www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings strongly recommends that Orange County citizens get vaccinated, wear facial coverings, socially distance, wash their hands frequently, and follow CDC guidelines.



Barnett Park extension through August 31

Orange County Government’s Health Services will continue to offer a

free drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccines at Barnett Park through August 31 from

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week. Both rapid and PCR/molecular tests are offered.



Individuals vaccinated will receive free masks and hand sanitizer.



For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/testing and www.ocfl.net/vaccines.



Upcoming vaccination opportunities

For future schedules or for more information about the #IGotMyShot campaign, visit www.ocfl.net/igotmyshot.



Tuesday, July 27

Goodwill – Orange Blossom Trail

7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Tuesday, July 27

West Oaks Mall (Orange County Tax Collector’s Office)

9401 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 360, Ocoee

3-5 p.m.



Wednesday, July 28

Lake Eola

Corner of Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street

9-11:30 a.m.



Wednesday, July 28

Orange County Tax Collector’s Lee Vista Office

6050 Wooden Pine Drive, Suite 100, Orlando

3-5 p.m.



Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still assisting residents who are behind in rent due to the pandemic. The program may be able to help eligible residents pay 12 months of past due rent and 1 month of future rent, up to a total of $20,000.



To date, nearly $4 million dollars has been paid out to keep families in their homes.



The program is not available for those living within the direct city limits of the City of Orlando, which has its own program for its residents. Residents can visit www.ocfl.net/rentalassistance to review program details and to check if their address is eligible.



