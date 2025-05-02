AdventHealth Central Florida hospitals receive ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Staff Reports

The Leapfrog Group granted every one of AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals – including AdventHealth Apopka – an “A” Hospital Safety Grade, AdventHealth announced on Thursday, May 1.

Besides Apopka, AdventHealth hospitals in Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Celebration, East Orlando, Kissimmee, Orlando, Winter Garden and Winter Park all received “A” grades.

The Leapfrog Group also gave all of these sites an “A” in November 2024, the last time the grades were announced. The organization issues new grades every fall and spring.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital grading system that rates strictly on avoidable medical mistakes, infections and injuries that claim the lives of over 500 patients daily in the nation. The group bestows an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to medical facilities all over the country.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement. “I extend my congratulations to AdventHealth, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

“Our tenacious pursuit of preeminence extends to all areas of clinical care, and none is more important than our commitment to safety,” Dr. Victor Herrera, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a statement. “This Leapfrog recognition is a testament to the clinical expertise delivered through our physicians and all our caregivers.”

Visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org for grade details and tips on how to remain safe in the hospital.

