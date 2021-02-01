Advent Health, Orange County partner to give COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers with direct patient contact

AdventHealth and Orange County announced an initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers with direct patient contact.

The announcement was made today, Monday, February 1, at Orange County’s news conference on the COVID-19 update.

The vaccines will be distributed Saturday, February 6, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport. AdventHealth Centra Care is operating the vaccination site.

The vaccinations are available to any eligible health care worker, regardless of health system affiliation.

“We’re thankful to community partners like AdventHealth who have stepped up to help us distribute vaccines in Orange County to more of our frontline health care workers,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings was quoted as saying in a press release from AdventHealth. “By working together, we hope to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

More than 3,000 doses were supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and are specifically earmarked for eligible health care workers, regardless of health system affiliation.

“We’re proud to partner with Orange County to vaccinate more people in our community,” said CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care Dr. Scott Brady in the AdventHealth press release. “Health care workers are on the frontlines of this pandemic, and it’s vital that we protect them and maintain a healthy workforce as they continue to help us through this pandemic.”

Important items to note: