A variety of recipes will help you keep it lively and festive

Burnie Roberts shares her Crabmeat Casserole with us through The Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’? Keep in mind, this recipe is from when the rock stars of the kitchen made their own salad dressing; hence, the “boiled salad dressing” called for in the recipe.

Garden Stuffed Baked Potatoes from The Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato is twice cooked, first in the microwave and next in the oven. From the description, this dish is worth the effort.

In “Another Broccoli Dish” from the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Nana Morris shares her recipe for broccoli. It sounds as if Nana (her nickname to her dear loved ones) was searching for a new way to serve this vegetable that we hold so dear.

Judy Peeler’s recipe for wings is plenty hot enough for those who like hot. For those who don’t, go easy on the red hot sauce. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their lovely cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

Sausage Balls are a favorite snack or appetizer. You can even use turkey sausage if you like. This recipe comes from our Georgia friends in their publication titled Plains Pot Pourri.

New Vision’s Feeding the Flock shares this lovely fruit salad that came from Perry Walker. It makes me imagine beautiful colors, wonderful scents, and exotic tastes when I read the recipe.

Hello Dollies I comes from Allrecipes.com. They say, “This is an old recipe. They are a very rich and decadent bar type cookie also known as ‘Seven Layer Bars.” We had a Christmas potluck celebration here at The Apopka Chief last week, and one of the stars of the show was Hello Dollies. Teresa brought them, and they were really very good. They’re not that difficult to put together. They say this makes 24 servings! Well, maybe…

BURNIE ROBERTS’

CRAB MEAT CASSEROLE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 pound fresh crab meat

2 eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup boiled salad dressing

1 onion

1/2 cupa parsley

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

3 tablespoons chicken broth

1-1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons melted butter

Pick over the pound of fresh crab meat to remove bits of bone and shell. Place in bowl and add the two chopped hard-cooked eggs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup boiled salad dressing, 1 peeled onion grated, 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon prepared mustard and 3 tablespoons chicken broth or sherry. Toss 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs with 3 tablespoons melted butter. Add half of the bread crumb mixture to the crab mixture. Turn into a buttered 2-quart casserole and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs. Bake in a moderate oven, 350 degrees F for about 45 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Makes six servings.

GARDEN STUFFED

BAKED POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

4 russet potatoes

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 small onion, chopped

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed, drained

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoon dried parsley, optional

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Microwave pierced potatoes on high for 12 minutes; bake for 15 minutes. Slice off potato tops. Scoop out pulp keeping skins intact. Mash pulp in a bowl.

Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add butter. Add onion and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add onion, broccoli and salad dressing to potato pulp. Mix well.

Brush outside of potato skin shells with oil. Spoon potato mixture into shells, dividing evenly. Place on a baking sheet. Bake potatoes until heated through, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, salt and pepper to taste.

NOTE: Rubbing the outside of the potatoes with oil before baking will help them absorb more heat and allows the potatoes to cook more quickly, reducing cooking time by a few minutes. It also makes the skins crisp and nicely brown.

NANA MORRIS’

“ANOTHER” BROCCOLI DISH

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

2 packages frozen broccoli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Finely chopped onion

2 boiled eggs, mashed up

12 to 15 Ritz crackers crumbled and rolled in margarine or butter

Cook broccoli 15 minutes. Drain. Mix mayonnaise, onion and boiled eggs with broccoli. Cover with cracker topping. Bake in oven until heated through.

JUDY PEELER’S

HOT BUFFALO WINGS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

24 Tyson frozen chicken wings

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons red hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1 bottle bleu cheese dressing

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray 15 x 11 x 1-inch foil lined baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange frozen wings in single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add hot sauce and vinegar. Pour sauce over fully cooked wings. Serve with bleu cheese dressing.

BETH EWING AND

SUE CHAMBLISS’

SAUSAGE BALL SNACKS

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, PLAINS POT POURRI

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound sharp cheese, grated

2 cups Bisquick

Mix ingredients by hand. Roll into small balls (about 1 inch) and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.

PERRY WALKER’S

SEVEN-FRUIT SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

2 medium nectarines, thinly sliced

1 large firm banana, thinly sliced

1 pint blueberries

1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

1-1/2 cup watermelon balls

1 cup green grapes

1 kiwi fruit peeled and chopped

In a bowl, combine lime juice, water and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add nectarines and banana, toss to coat. In a 2-1/2 quart glass bowl, combine the remaining fruits. Add nectarine mixture and stir gently. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with a slotted spoon.

ALLRECIPES.COM’S

HELLO DOLLIES I

Recipe from ALLRECIPES.COM

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9 x 9-inch baking pan. Layer the chocolate chips, coconut and pecans over the crumbs. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top. Bake at 325 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool and cut into squares.