There was a sunny day for a nap recently along the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, which is a free, one-way, 11-mile drive located on the North Shore of Lake Apopka. The drive is open each Friday through Sunday and on federal holidays. The gate at 2850 Lust Rd., Apopka, opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. The exit gate on Jones Avenue in Zellwood closes at 3 p.m.