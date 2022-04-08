A delicious appetizer, this recipe for Potato Skins takes some time

Taken from Charleston Receipts, submitted by Mrs. R. O. Dion, Hasenpfeffer is a German recipe for cooking rabbit. The process starts with a soak time, some say of up to four days, but this recipe says two days. The soaking may apply more to wild rabbit. From one who used to raise and eat rabbits, I can attest that it really is a delicious meat to cook and serve. I never fixed Hasenpfeffer, but I used to braise it, which is covering it tightly and roasting and steaming, but not stewing. You can probably ask your butcher for domestic rabbit.

Miss Margaret Walker submits her instructions for Rabbit Pie in Charleston Receipts. If you obtain domestic rabbit from your butcher, it will come dressed and ready to cook and you can forgo having to dress it yourself.

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has a fried catfish recipe that looks pretty good.

Carolyn Booth’s Appetizer Potato Skins is decadent! I can feel the pounds accruing around my middle from just reading about them! This recipe, compliments of the Apopka Historical Society, is from their publication, Preserving the Big Potato.

From New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, there is cabbage slaw with crunchy Ramen noodles and browned sesame seeds and almonds, topped with a whip-up yourself dressing. We can thank Pat Jania for this delicious slaw. This might go well with the catfish recipe above.

We found Helen Braley’s Heath Brunch Coffee Cake in Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Amanda Rodriguez’s Guacamole is wonderful. She is well-loved here at our newspaper and she has treated us to her Guacamole many times. We are witnesses to the deliciousness thereof. She might even bring us more some time in the future. (Hint-hint.)

MRS. R. O. DION’S (ELEANOR WALKER) HASENPFEFFER

Recipe from

Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest

Junior League Cookbook in Print, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 rabbit

Vinegar and water

1 sliced onion

Butter

3 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 cup thick sour cream

Salt and pepper

Disjoint rabbit, wash and place in crock or jar with enough vinegar and water in equal parts to cover. Add onion, a few cloves, bay leaf, salt and pepper to taste. Let the meat soak for two days. Then wipe dry and brown in hot butter, turning frequently. Slowly add some of the solution used for soaking the meat to the depth of one quarter of an inch. Cover tightly and simmer until done (about 30 minutes). Do not boil.

Just before serving, stir sour cream into sauce.

MISS MARGARET B. WALKER’S RABBIT PIE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

Miss Walker says rabbits should be decapitated and dressed immediately after shooting. After skinning, wipe the carcass with a cloth dipped in scalding water to remove loose hair. Cut rabbit into serving pieces. Soak in equal parts of vinegar and water for 12-24 hours. Drain and wipe dry. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and dredge with flour. Sear quickly in frying pan. Add water to cover, and simmer slowly in covered pot for 1-1/2 hours. Add 2 onions, 2 medium sized carrots and 2 or 3 potatoes, all cut in pieces. Cook until vegetables are done. Thicken with flour. Bake in a greased baking dish in a hot oven until bubbling. Cover with biscuit dough and return to bake until dough is done.

FRIED CATFISH

Recipe from Southern Living’s

All-Time Favorites

6 (4- to 6-ounce) catfish fillets

2 cups milk

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Vegetable oil

Garnish: lemon wedges

Place catfish fillets in a single layer in a shallow dish; cover with milk. Cover and chill 1 hour. Combine cornmeal and next four ingredients in a shallow dish. Remove catfish fillets from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Remove from milk, allowing excess to drip off. Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Dredge catfish fillets in cornmeal mixture, shaking off excess. Pour oil to depth of 1-1/2 inches into a large skillet. Heat to 350 degrees. Fry fillets in batches about 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on wire racks over paper towels. Garnish, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

CAROLYN BOOTH’S

APPETIZER POTATO SKINS

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

3 medium baking potatoes

Vegetable oil

Salt

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, cooked and

crumbled

Sour cream

Scrub potatoes and rub skins with oil. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour or until done. Allow potatoes to cool to touch. Cut in half lengthwise, carefully scoop out pulp leaving 1/4 to 1/8 inch shell. (Save pulp for other uses.) Cut shells in half crosswise and deep-fry in hot oil 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Place skins on baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, cheese and bacon. Place under broiler until cheese melts. Serve with sour cream.

PAT JANIA’S

CABBAGE CRUNCH SLAW

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Slaw:

4 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup slivered almonds

1 head cabbage, grated

4 green onions, sliced

2 packages chicken Ramen

noodles, dry, without

seasoning packets

In pan without oil, brown sesame seeds and almonds. Be careful not to burn. Toss salad ingredients together, add browned sesame seeds and almonds.

Dressing:

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons vinegar

1 cup oil

1 package chicken flavor

Ramen noodles seasoning mix

Mix dressing ingredients together and pour over salad. Toss well. Serve.

HELEN BRALEY’S

HEATH BRUNCH COFFEE CAKE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/4 pound butter

2 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Topping:

3/4 cups chopped Heath bars

1/4 cup pecans

Heath bars crush easily if frozen. Blend flour, butter and sugars. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mixture for topping. Add buttermilk, soda, egg, and vanilla to remaining mixture. Blend well. Pour into greased and floured 10 x 14 x 2-inch pan.

Topping: Crush Heath bars and nuts until fine. Add to the half-cup reserved mixture. Sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

AMANDA RODRIGUEZ’S

PARSLEY GUACAMOLE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

Ingredients:

2 Haas avocados (ripened to

perfection)a

3-4 stems of parsley, chopped

1/2 fresh lime

1/2 small white onion

Salt to taste (about 1/2 – 1 tsp)

Chop the onion and parsley and set aside. Slice into the avocados at quarters, removing the seed in each. Then peel the exterior of each slice of avocado with your hands, carefully. Place Avocado quarters, chopped onion and chopped parsley into a blender or food processor. Do not blend yet. Use a steak knife to get all the juice and fibers out of the lime and into your food processor. Add desired amount of salt. Run processor until well-blended. (Note: Pre-chopping allows for extra creamy guacamole but is a step that can be skipped.)