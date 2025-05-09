Grateful for readers’ support and ready to fish

Hello Folks,

I want to thank all the folks for your thoughts and prayers durin’ my absence. I ended up havin’ two back surgeries about one week apart. I’m grateful for the your support durin’ this time.

While I was gone the fishin’ has been doin’ pretty good. I’m gettin’ plenty of reports from Lake Kissimmee, about all the bluegills and shellcrackers bein’ caught around the pads. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on grass-shrimp, and red worms.

The bass fishin’ has been pretty good on Lake Kissimmee too. Most of the bass are bein’ caught chatter-baits, plastic worms, and Senko type baits. Just FYI, the FWC is goin’ to start sprayin’ for hydrilla in West Lake. They will be sprayin’ portions of West Lake due to the invasive plants emergence which impacts the native plant communities.

Weather permitting, all the sprayin’ will be done this week as I write this article, May 5th through May 9th. You can try fishin’ the other lakes on the chain and I’m sure the fishin’ will be just fine.

Congrats to John Stahl and Casey Gonzalez on their win on the Kissimmee Chain. The X-treme Bass Series held their monthly tournament last weekend and John and Casey brought to the scales five bass that weighed in at 27.22 pounds.

The Big Bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Chris Maxwell and Michael Porter. Their big bass hit the scales at 7.61 lbs. There were 26 boats that fished that day and it sounds like everyone had a great time, and some nice stringers of bass were caught as well.

The X-treme Bass Series held a tournament on John’s Lake last weekend and it took 19.46 lbs. to win it. Congrats to the team of Steven Sanders and Scott McDonald for their winnin’ stringer. The big bass of the tournament was caught by the team of David Smith and Dale Wolfskill. Their big bass hit the scales at 8.67 pounds.

There were 12 boats in the field and all 12 teams caught a limit of five bass per boat.

The Butler Chain is still doin’ good for bass fishin’. Folks are catchin’ bass just about every time they go fishin’. You won’t catch many biguns, but you will have a blast catch keeper-size bass.

Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms, swim-jigs, and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits.

My buddy Rich Niles went fishin’ over the weekend. He decided he would go fish Lake Monroe, and he reports that the fishin’ was pretty good. He caught a couple of bass over three pounds. Rich also reported that the water is very low, and there were a few areas he tried to fish but his boat was touchin’ the bottom of the lake.

So don’t be runnin’ your boat too close to the shoreline; you just might get stuck and not get your boat off the bottom.

Well it’s great to be back in the saddle. I hope you have a great week and, hopefully, you will get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Go Fishin’!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!