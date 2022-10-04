This afternoon, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced that he signed an extension of the executive order declaring a state of emergency in Orange County, allowing Orange County the flexibility to provide services, resources and support to residents in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian.

Orange County officials held a news briefing this afternoon, Monday, October 3, at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park.

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance can help residents recover after Tropical Storm Ian. Orange County residents may qualify for:

Up to $37,900 for home repairs from FEMA

Up to $37,900 for other lost property (damaged automobile or other property from FEMA)

Apply now at DisasterAssistance.gov, dial 800-621-3362or download the FEMA mobile app.

Additionally, the following resources are available for businesses in need of disaster assistance after Tropical Storm Ian:

ROAD CLOSURES

There are currently 5 roads in Orange County that continue to be closed due to flooding:

Rouse Road north of Buck Road

Reams Road

Lake Elleanor Drive

Lake Underhill at the Econ Trail

Buck Road—west of Rouse Road

SHELTERS

There is currently one shelter open in Orange County, operated by American Red Cross and Salvation Army. This shelter is located at the South Econ Recreation Center, as well as pet-friendly and handicapped accessible.

For information about Orange County shelters, visit ocfl.net/shelters.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

Orange County Public Works has initiated the County’s Monitoring and Debris Removal contracts. The contractors’ teams have started operations and crews are mobilizing now.

The contractors are hired by Orange County to haul away large amounts of debris – the large amount of debris that is too big for normal yard waste collection. Detailed plans will be provided soon, including direction of when to place items at the curb. More information will be posted to ocfl.net/Ian.

PARK AND RECREATION CLOSURES

The following Orange County Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until further notice:

Recreation Centers: South Econ Recreation Center and Silver Star Recreation Center

South Econ Recreation Center and Silver Star Recreation Center Parks and Trails: Moss Camping and Park, West Beach Park, Blanchard Park/Little Econ Trail and Dr. Phillips Park

LAKE ADVISORY AND BOAT RAMPS

Orange County is still under a lake advisory for all lakes and rivers until further notice. Please refrain from any recreational activity in the waters that creates wakes, as well as from any contact in or around water bodies.

Orange County public boat ramps remain closed.

ANIMAL SERVICES

During the storm, pets can easily get separated from their families. Orange County Animal Services has a Lost and Found Pet Forum where people can report if they’ve found or lost a pet.

More information at ocnetpets.com.