60th Apopka Art and Foliage Festival scheduled

The 60th Apopka Art and Foliage Festival will offer more food vendor options including a vegan truck but the crowd favorite – crazy hats – will not be for sale.

Traditionally dominating the last weekend of April, the two-day festival at Kit Land Nelson Park will feature juried art and crafts from award-winning artists and crafters, and local foliage experts will display and sell landscape plants, vegetables, and more.

There will also be live entertainment at the park gazebo, a beer and wine garden, and a display of student artwork at the April 23-24 festival.

Co-sponsored by the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club and the city of Apopka, the festival will donate proceeds to dozens of local non-profit charities and scholarships.

At the Wednesday, April 6, City Council meeting, Mayor Bryan Nelson read a proclamation declaring April 23 and 24 as the Art and Foliage Festival Weekend in the city of Apopka.

The 60th Apopka Art and Foliage Festival will take place Saturday, April 23, 9: a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka.

Admission to the festival is free. Parking is $5. Kit Land Nelson Park is located at 35 S. Park Avenue, Apopka.

For more information, visit www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org.

