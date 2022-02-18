48 wings and 20 ribs sound delicious after 8-hour marinade

You can marinate Girtha Miller’s Chicken Wings and Pork Ribs together in a Ziplok bag for 8 hours, then bake in the oven. This recipe comes from Southern Living’s 1997 Annual Recipes.

We found Sara Astarit’s Baked Sliced Potatoes in Preserving the Big Potato published by the Apopka Historical Society. Those folks have lovely recipes for this favorite vegetable or ours.

We have a Carrots with Orange Sauce recipe from Savannah Style for you. It looks to be delicious.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Best Barley Soup. This makes about six servings.

Kohlrabi, also known as a German turnip, has a mild, sweet flavor and crisp crunch and provides an unexpected base for this refreshing slaw. We have borrowed Superganic Farm’s recipe from Field to Feast.

From Plains Pot Pourri published by the good folks of Plains, Georgia, we found Lauretta Mays’ Buttermilk Rolls which she shares with us.

Another lovely treat from our friends in Plains Pot Pourri, from Plains, Georgia, is Mrs. Guest’s Lemon Pie.

GIRTHA MILLER’S

THAI WINGS AND RIBS

Recipe from Southern Living’s 1997 Annual Recipes

24 chicken wings

3 pounds pork back ribs

1 cup frozen pineapple-orange-

apple juice concentrate, thawed and undiluted

3/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, pressed

2 teaspoons sugar

(1) Cut off wing tips, and discard; cut wings in half at joint. Cut ribs into serving size pieces. (2) Place chicken wings and pork ribs in large shallow dishes or heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bags. (3) Stir together orange juice concentrate and next 6 ingredients. Reserve 3/4 cup sauce for dipping. Pour remaining sauce evenly over wings and ribs; cover or seal. Chill 8 hours, turning occasionally. (4) Remove wings and ribs from marinade, discarding marinade. Place meat on lightly greased racks in shallow roasting pans. (5) Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until done. (6) Microwave reserved 3/4 cup sauce in a 1-cup glass measuring cup at HIGH 1 to 1-1/2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring once. Serve with wings and ribs. Yield: 48 wings and 20 ribs.

SARA ASTARIT’S

BAKED SLICED POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes

4 large baking potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons each of parsley, thyme, sage and allspice

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Slice cleaned whole potatoes partially, using wooden spoon as a guide to not slicing completely through potato. Melt butter, adding parsley, thyme, sage, allspice, salt and pepper. Fan the potatoes open as much as possible and place in a large casserole dish. Pour butter mixture over potatoes, covering as much of each slice as possible. Sprinkle cheese over potatoes and bake for 50 minutes or until soft. Serve hot.

CARROTS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

Grated rind and juice of one

orange

3 tablespoons cornstarch

dissolved in 1/4 cup water

2 large bunches carrots

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon orange extract

Heat water, sugar, grated orange rind and juice in a saucepan until sugar is dissolved. Stir in cornstarch mixture and boil sauce, stirring continuously until sauce is thickened. Add orange extract. Peel and slice carrots. Cook in salted water until tender. Drain and add melted butter. Cover carrots with heated orange sauce.

Sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated.

BEST BARLEY SOUP

THE NEW YORK TIMES

NEW NATURAL FOODS

COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1/4 cup whole barley, washed

6 cups boiling homemade

vegetable broth

1 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 cups chopped peeled tomatoes

1 cup fresh peas

Salt to taste

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1. Put the barley and broth in a heavy kettle, cover, and simmer until the barley is tender, about 1 hour. Add the remaining ingredients, with the exception of the parsley, and cook, covered until the vegetables are barley tender. 2. Add the parsley, but do not cook any further. Yield: six servings.

SUPERGANIC FARM’S

PENSACOLA) KOHLRABI

CILANTRO-LIME KOHL SLAW

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/2 cup mayonnaise (you can

substitute plain yogurt,

if desired)

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Dash hot sauce

1/2 large bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

2 kohlrabi heads, peeled and shredded

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

1 green bell pepper, cut into thin matchsticks

1 jalapeno pepper, cut into thin rounds (optional)

Whisk together mayonnaise (or yogurt), lime juice, salt, pepper, and hot sauce in a small bowl. Stir in cilantro and set aside.

Combine shredded kohlrabi, carrots, green pepper, and jalapeno (if using) in a large bowl. Top with a dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

LAURETTA MAYS’

BUTTERMILK ROLLS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

5 cups self-rising flour

1 tablespoon sugar

3/4 cup shortening

1 cake or package yeast

1/2 cup lukewarm (not hot) water

2 cups buttermilk (whole milk can be used)

Dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup water.

Sift dry ingredients together. Blend in shortening until thoroughly blended. Add buttermilk and yeast. Work together with a large spoon. This mixture will be sticky. Put into greased muffin tins. Bake at 425 degrees until browned. The remaining dough can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for days.

MRS. MARILYN GUEST’S

LEMON PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

Vanilla wafers for 9-inch pie pan

1 cup condensed milk

4 eggs, separated

1/2 cup lemon juice

6 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Mix milk, egg yolks and lemon juice. Set aside.

Combine sugar and cream of tartar. Set aside.

Beat one egg white until stiff. Fold into condensed milk mixture. Pour mixture into a 9-inch pie pan that has been lined with vanilla wafers.

Make meringue by beating other egg whites until stiff, gradually adding sugar and cream of tartar mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees until brown, making sure it doesn’t burn.