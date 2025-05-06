$472M in medical debt paid off for Orange County residents

Staff Reports

Some $472 million in medical debt has been wiped out for at least 310,000 Orange County residents thanks to Orange County’s partnership with Undue Medical Debt, a nationally recognized nonprofit.

The medical debt relief is the result of Orange County Board of County Commissioners’ approval of a $4.5 million contract with Undue Medical Debt in August 2024. The county’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is financing the contract.

“This program is the latest countywide effort to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said in a May 5 press release. “This collaboration with Undue Medical Debt has allowed our Board to efficiently maximize the impact of public funds, helping as many individuals as possible to become financially stable.”

Beginning this week, an official letter from Undue Medical Debt confirming the medical debt relief will be mailed to residents.

“For over a decade, we have been at the forefront of relieving the burden of medical debt for everyday families, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured,” Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt, said in the press release. “We look forward to continuing our mission in partnership with Orange County.”

Residents do not have to take any action throughout the medical debt relief process, nor does the program take applications.

Through partnerships with medical facilities, collectors and healthcare providers, a qualifying debt is selected, then Undue Medical Debt purchases it.

One of two criteria must be met in order for a resident’s medical debt to be paid off: living in a household with income at or under 400% of the federal poverty guidelines, or having medical debt that equals or goes past 5% of the entire household income. After a debt is purchased, it’s fully paid off.

Go to OCFL.net/medicaldebt for more information about the county/Undue Medical Debt partnership and for frequently asked questions.

