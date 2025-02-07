24th annual Apopka Fair will offer rides and food, benefit Apopka Rotary Club and its foundation

Organized by the Rotary Club of Apopka Foundation, Inc. and supported by the city of Apopka, the 24th Apopka Fair will take place Feb. 27 through March 2 at Kit Land Nelson Park.

Proceeds raised from the fair directly benefit the Apopka Rotary Club and Apopka Rotary Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization supporting over 40 local and international charities. Youth-oriented clubs are included.

There will be carnival rides, live music, merchandise, vendors, food, and craft beer, cider and wine.

Fair hours are Thursday, Feb. 27, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, March 1, 2-11 p.m.; and Sunday, March 2, noon-8 p.m.

Free admission is all weekend, with arm band specials on Thursday and Sunday only. Thursday is family night with $25 per ride with arm bands. Parking is $5, cash only.

Sponsoring companies are The Apopka Chief/The Planter, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District, Waste Management, Primerica, DB DeClue Brothers Insurance Solutions, Williams Construction and Management, AdventHealth, and First Card Merchant Services.

For more information about the fair, visit ApopkaFair.com.

