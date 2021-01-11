13 miles of SR 429 will be widened

Thirteen miles of State Road 429 from Tilden Road in the Winter Garden area north to SR 429’s interchange with SR 414 in Apopka will be widened to three lanes in each direction as part of a $351-million road-widening project by the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX).

The project will be broken into three segments with the part from south of Florida’s Turnpike north to West Road (6.1 miles) planned for a start in mid-2021. The segment from West Road north to SR 414 (3.4 miles) and the part from Tilden Road north to south of Florida’s Turnpike (3.5 miles) are scheduled to begin in late 2021.

The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

In addition to the road widening, the project will also include wider median shoulders that can temporarily accommodate traffic during emergency response events, such as traffic accidents or hurricane evacuations.

Also, there will be sound walls built during the project, including eight sound walls in the segment from West Road to SR 414.

During construction, temporary lane and ramp closures will be necessary to accommodate work. To minimize the impact of construction to motorists traveling on SR 429, lane and ramp closures will not be permitted during peak travel times. There will be night and weekend work on this project.

CFX officials said for the safety of motorists and work crews, speed limits will be strictly enforced during construction. Speeding fines are doubled in work zones when workers are present.

SR 429 opened in the Apopka area in July 2000.

