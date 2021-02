101-year-old Apopka man Jose Ros received his first COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, February 19. Ros will celebrate his 102nd birthday in June 2021.



Starting Monday, February 22, the Orange County Convention Center site will be vaccinating up to 3,000 individuals a day.

In the featured video Ros, his daughter Ada Terrero, and Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks speak about the COVID-19 vaccination.