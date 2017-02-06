Orange County Clerk of Courts will host public records forum

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell invites the public to attend the next Legal Matters forum, “Public Records: What’s Confidential and What’s Not,” on Thursday, March 9, in the Orange County Courthouse Jury Assembly Room, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando.

This forum will take an in-depth look at court records, as well as other public records maintained by the Clerk of Courts’ Office. The forum will help educate the public on what information is confidential and what information is not. There will also be a demonstration on how to search court records online using the my eClerk website, and how to request certified copies of records like marriage licenses and final judgments.

Legal Matters was created as a service for the public to make legal information more easily accessible.

“These forums are one of the best ways to give our citizens more access to justice and access to the information they have the right to now,” said Russell.

All forums are free to attend. This forum is the fourth in a series of legal education seminars Russell has conducted since the fall of 2015. Other forums have focused on housing law, foreclosure and probate topics.

For more information, and to register for the next Legal Matters forum on public records, go to www.myorangeclerk.com.