Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help build affordable housing community in Apopka

Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help build affordable housing community in...

Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka has begun building at Juniper Bend and is seeking volunteers to help build this affordable housing community in Apopka on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 302 E. 13th St. Apopka.

All volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. No construction experience is necessary.

Individuals may register through the online calendar. If July 1 is not a good date for volunteering, Habitat Seminole-Apopka offers other dates.

Anyone interested in volunteering with a group may contact Habitat’s AmeriCorps community outreach coordinator to schedule a group build day.

Habitat relies on thousands of volunteers yearly to carry out the non-profit’s mission.

Juniper Bend and Arbor Bend were created as one solution to overcome unaffordable housing among low-income families and homelessness in the area.

The neighborhoods are a public-private partnership between Habitat for Habitat Seminole-Apopka, Habitat Greater Orlando, the Orange County government and Homes in Partnership.

Last March, a groundbreaking was held for both communities that together will have 58 single-family homes. Habitat Greater Orlando will oversee the construction of Arbor Bend’s 34 homes, and Habitat Seminole-Apopka will be in charge of Juniper Bend’s 24 units.

Juniper Bend and Arbor Bend provide homeownership opportunities through Habitat’s homeownership program that includes sweat equity. Homeownership criteria include housing need, the ability to pay, and income levels depending on family size.