Bankruptcy is all WE do! Everyone deserves a fresh start. LET OUR EXPERIENCE WORK FOR YOU

Most people never thought they would have to file for bankruptcy. The staff at The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. knows and understands that life can be unpredictable.

A divorce can mean a drastic drop in income. Medical bills can go far beyond what your insurance will pay and eliminate your savings. Jobs can be lost, and you may be facing the possibility of losing your home. Whatever the reason, bankruptcy is part of the legal system because people need a way to start over. The stigma regarding bankruptcy has faded. It is now viewed as a fresh start. Everybody deserves a do-over.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy is about starting over and getting a fresh start. You can get back in control of your financial future quickly and effectively. “There is no need to feel any shame for considering bankruptcy. In today’s economy, people from all walks of life are finding themselves in the same situation,” stated Mr. Pflueger.

Mr. Pflueger has specialized in bankruptcy law for over 34 years, and he understands the law and every aspect of the bankruptcy procedure. He is a seasoned bankruptcy attorney who understands the federal and local laws, the trustee’s preferences, the local judge’s rulings, and how to negotiate with creditors. His experience can work for you!

The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. has been actively engaged in thousands of bankruptcy cases during Mr. Pflueger’s career. His experience covers all aspects of bankruptcy litigation, including avoidance of liens, loan modifications, corporate issues, and dealing with the I.R.S.

The economic downturn has created the opportunity to Modify your Home Mortgage Loan. There is a lot of buzz on the streets about Loan Modification through government backed Mortgage Modification Programs known as HAMP and HARP. The problem is, the laws are so confusing and the paperwork so overwhelming, that most people get frustrated and give up trying to work through the system to modify their mortgages. The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. has helped many people navigate the system and has been very successful obtaining excellent loan modification results, making it possible for them to afford to keep their home.

After helping clients stay in their homes and discharging millions of dollars in debt, the team at The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. has the background needed to explain your options and suggests the best solution to your present situation. Bankruptcy law is very complex, so you need a bankruptcy lawyer that deals with these issues on a daily basis.

The staff at The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. is always striving to provide the highest level of client service available.

Robert H. Pflueger is an attorney with a record of success, and has earned the respect of his colleagues. Robert Pflueger’s aggressive representation, extensive experience, and his excellent representation of debtors in financial distress have earned him that reputation.

Because The Law Office of Robert H. Pflueger, P.A. handles only bankruptcy cases, his clients have the peace of mind that their cases are being handled by one of the most experienced bankruptcy lawyers around. His fees are reasonable and will often work with his clients to establish a flexible payment plan.

