1st Performance Automotive is dedicated to perfection and will beat other estimates

Since opening in 2009, 1st Performance Automotive has been providing quality, affordable repairs. They have received many positive comments such as “The owner is very accommodating and always willing to help. The mechanics are very knowledgeable and helpful no matter what the problem.” Another customer remarked, “I received wonderful quality service. I drove off extremely satisfied.”

Owner Robert Bopp has tremendous respect for the military. Memorial Day is May 29, but 1st Performance Automotive salutes all veterans and military personnel every day. Just show your military ID and receive 10% off labor.

The team at 1st Performance Automotive will do whatever it takes to get you back on the road in a timely fashion and at an economical cost. From simple service to major work, they will help you save money and time, and get the most out of your vehicles.

At 1st Performance Automotive, the staff will develop a rapport with you as a very important customer, and work hard to help you understand the nature of the repair, both before and after the work is performed. Dedicated to perfection, they will make sure the job is done right the first time and without any extras thrown in.

What sets 1st Performance Automotive apart from the rest? 1st Performance Automotive is Apopka’s only AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility and has skilled and seasoned technicians who perform their jobs expertly. These technicians have the experience, skill, and training that allows them to understand how to maintain your vehicle – keeping you safe on the road. They don’t take a ‘replace a part and cross your fingers’ approach to auto repair. They diagnose the problem using the right equipment and resources available to them. Then they install it using high quality standards that make it last.

1st Performance Automotive is a complete full service repair facility that can take care of your air conditioning, brakes, tires, suspension, cooling, major or minor engine repair, and transmissions as well as maintenance. They repair classic cars as well as brand new vehicles with state-of-the-art equipment. They service extended warranty vehicles and work with most warranty companies for your vehicle repairs. There is no need to go to the dealer when you can save substantial money at 1st Performance Automotive!

The team at 1st Performance Automotive guarantees you the lowest labor rates in town and the best customer service, as well as highly skilled mechanics. Why go anywhere else? They know that everyone is looking for ways to save money and 1st Performance Automotive will do just that. You will also want to ask about their free roadside assistance and 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty on repairs.

Come on in and meet the staff at 1st Performance Automotive and give them the opportunity to give you a fair and honest estimate. 1st Performance Automotive will meet or beat all competitors’ pricing. And, make sure to check out their government and military discount pricing on most vehicles and fleet repairs. Feel free to call them at 407-880-6566 or look them up on-line at www.1stperformance.com.

