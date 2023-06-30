Work continuing toward downtown food hall

Behind-the-scenes paperwork continues in downtown Apopka where the four owners of Propagate Social House downtown on Fifth Avenue plan to open up a food hall where a longtime pet feed store stood for decades.

The planned food hall is located in a building across the street from Propagate in what once was Hall’s Feed Store and it will reopen as Hall’s on Fifth at 15 E. Fifth St., Apopka’s first food hall. It will have six to eight micro-restaurants or food vendors, a full commissary kitchen, and a private dining area that will offer private dining experiences.

The name Hall’s on Fifth will pay homage to the Hall family, who owned one of the longest running businesses in Apopka.

Ella Duke, Mike Fonner, Joanna Timm, and Jay Kleinrichert, owners of Propagate, will own Hall’s on Fifth along with two other owners, Lucia Donovan and Derek Donovan.

