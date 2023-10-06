To close Hispanic Heritage Month, Lovell Elementary students to perform talent show

To celebrate the closing of Hispanic Heritage Month, Lovell Elementary School students will perform a talent show called The Game of Talents.

The Game of Talents will be on Thursday, October 12, in the dining hall of the school, 815 Roger Williams Road, Apopka. PTA will sell goodies from 5:15-6 p.m. Please bring cash. Student performances will be 6-7 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15.

