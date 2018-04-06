Three suspects arrested at Apopka house, charged for marijuana trafficking

Through an investigation by Apopka police, three suspects were arrested on Thursday, April 5, at an Apopka house and charged with marijuana trafficking.

Desmon Alexander Wilkerson, 32; Donnell Toler, 44; and Cathy Lorene Toler, 53, all of Orlando, were arrested following a police search of 474 Shirley Drive, Apopka, where officers discovered approximately 48 pounds of cultivated and packaged marijuana, $28,237 in cash, two handguns, and miscellaneous paraphernalia used to package and consume marijuana.

In addition to marijuana trafficking, Donnell Toler was also charged with vehicular theft and possession of the vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN).

On Thursday, April 5, OnStar notified Apopka police that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was tracked to the Shirley Drive address. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported the pickup truck as stolen on December 11, 2017.

At first, Apopka police did not find the Chevrolet Silverado when they arrived at the Shirley Drive residence. They discovered the vehicle inside the closed garage after officers had OnStar remotely active the truck’s alarm.

Officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the house when they interacted with the home’s residents. The house was held for a search warrant.

While searching the premise pursuant to the warrant, police found the Chevrolet Silverado and also that its VIN had been altered.

An investigation is on going related to the marijuana trafficking and distribution charge. All suspects were transported to the Orange County Jail for processing.