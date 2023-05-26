Tax-free holiday for disaster preparedness items begins Saturday

The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, and will end on Friday, June 9.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of eligible items related to disaster preparedness.

The second 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on Saturday, August 26, and end on Friday, September 8.

In Tax Information Publication (TIP) dated yesterday, May 25, the Florida Department of Revenue lists the eligible items that qualify to not carry a sales tax during the holiday, as well as eligible common household consumable items (new for this year) and eligible pet evacuation supplies.

Sales tax holidays do not apply to commercial purchases of eligible pet evacuation supplies; sales within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport; or the rental of any of the eligible items listed in TIP.

