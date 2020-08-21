School board reviews protocols for face-to-face instruction return

Orange County School Board members reviewed district protocols for face-to-face instruction for students in a Thursday, August 20, work session such as health and safety procedures, cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment, transportation services and more.

Orange County Public Schools began its districtwide face-to-face instruction on Friday, August 21.



Health and safety procedures

Districtwide COVID-19 health and safety procedures are consolidated in the COVID-19 Health and Safety Procedures Manual, which is available on the district’s home page at www.ocps.net. This procedure manual is a “living” document subject to change based on emerging practices, modified recommendations from experts, scientific findings and state and local guidance.



The COVID-19 Health and Safety Procedure Manual is organized by five major areas:

· General Preventative Measures

· School Operations

· Administrative Site Operations

· COVID-19 Case Management

· Additional Resources



Cleaning protocols

Custodial services uses disinfectants for cleaning approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Custodial staff will routinely clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, check common areas and group restrooms throughout the day to ensure supplies are replenished, conduct touch-point cleaning and will do thorough cleaning and disinfecting at the end of the school day.



Heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system filters have been upgraded to achieve higher levels of filtration supportable by our existing HVAC system. HVAC schedules will be adjusted to extended ventilation before and after students and staff arrive to provide for flushing of spaces consistent with the recommendation of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).



Personal Protective Equipment

• Face coverings: All students, employees, visitors and vendors are required to wear face coverings unless medically exempt.

OCPS will provide reusable masks for every student, teacher and staff member returning for face-to-face learning. The quantities and size of the reusable masks vary from large adult sizes, to a mid-range size for middle grade students, and small sized reusable masks best suited for PK-2 grade students. Disposable masks will be provided to any student, staff or visitor who needs a replacement mask.

Clear face masks are provided for students and teachers in ESE, ESOL and language arts programs where it is necessary to see facial movement as part of educational delivery. Clear face shields are also being provided to teachers to wear if they choose to wear in addition to their face masks.

• Sanitizing supplies: Environmental services have been consulted to verify sanitizing products that are safe for use in a school environment and approved by the EPA.

Every teacher will be provided a 1-gallon pump bottle of hand sanitizer for their classroom. Additional bottles are on hand and will be shipped out to schools to replenish supplies as needed.

• Specialized PPE: Staff serving in clinics and working with ESE students will have additional PPE available such as gowns, goggles and gloves. Additional supplies such as digital touchless thermometers, plexi-glass wellness screens in the front office, electrostatic sprayers, COVID-19 signage, and clean/dirty signs have been provided to all schools to prepare for reopening.



Transportation Services

Based on current student registrations, the district anticipates transporting around 16,000 students, compared to the usual 69,000 from the last year. Transportation is planning for no more than 24 students per bus.

• Parents are being encouraged to transport their student(s) in their vehicle to and from school if possible to minimize the number of students aboard a school bus.

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required for everyone, unless medically exempt.

• Drivers will have disposable masks available for any student without a mask.

• Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed on all active buses for student use.

• Students will load the bus from back to front, and unload from front to back.

• Drivers will open select passenger windows and vents to improve air circulation.

• After each trip, drivers will mist the interior of the bus and wipe down high touch areas with disinfectant.

• After the buses return to the compounds from the morning and afternoon trips, drivers will conduct a more thorough cleaning.



Clinic procedures

Each school has been funded an LPN and school health assistant to oversee the clinic. If a substitute is needed, a trained district designee will provide support.

School clinics will have two rooms to serve students that are well and sick. The well room will focus on supporting students in need of a medical plan, in need of medication or have minor injuries such as scrapes and sprains. The sick room is designated for students exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms.

Both clinics will be equipped with touchless thermometers and PPE. Students arriving in the well room or sick room will have his or her temperature checked. If the initial temperature taken is 100.4F or higher, the student will be directed to sit quietly for 3-5 minutes, then clinic staff will re-check. If the student has a temperature after the re-check, the student will get picked up by a parent or guardian. Students who meet sick/COVID-19 criteria for related symptoms will go to the sick room to wait for parent pick-up. After the parent picks up their student, the waiting room will be cleaned.



Food and Nutrition Services

Students will pick up meals while observing social distancing. Students will be required to wash their hands before and after every meal.

Signage will be utilized to ensure staff and students maintain as much social distancing as possible. Tables, seats and contact points will be sanitized between services.

No cash will be accepted; payments must be made according to guidelines on the Food and Nutrition Services website.



LaunchEd@Home curbside meals

Meals are available at schools 30 minutes after the last bell for 90 minutes every Monday. Each student will receive five breakfast and lunch meals and five suppers if supper is served.



COVID-19 Case Management

Safety and Emergency staff presented the case notification process for students and staff based on a) confirmed case, b) close contact case and; c) sick with COVID-19 symptoms. Nine different scenarios can be reviewed with flow charts within the school board presentation.

The COVID-19 case management procedure is intended to protect the health and safety of all district students, staff, teachers and visitors. The objective will be achieved through the isolation of affected individuals to ensure their welfare and the welfare of others. Any decision to close a school will be made by the Superintendent in consultation with the Florida Department of Health.



The face-to-face walk-through presentation can be viewed here.

