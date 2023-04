The Rotary Club of Apopka helps Apopka High School Fashion Club with a check. Giving back to the Apopka community for over 90 years, the Rotary Club of Apopka fosters the ideals of service above self. Pictured (l to r) are Mary Kruger, Rotary Club of Apopka interim president; Charmayne Brown, Fashion Club president; Kiara Toxey, treasurer; Hayden Werner, member; and AHS Principal Lyle Heinz.