Mayor Bryan Nelson presented a proclamation to Lui Damiani, executive director of the Victim Service Center of Central Florida, commemorating Wednesday, April 26, as Denim Day. Falling on the last Wednesday of April, Denim Day is when people wear jeans to honor victims of sexual assault. Holding the proclamation, Damiani poses with (l to r) are City Commissioner Alexander H. Smith, Nelson, Commissioner Kyle Becker, Commissioner Nick Nesta, and Commissioner Diane Velazquez.