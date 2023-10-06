Police will arrest man for vehicular crash, homicide after hospital release

Police will arrest Marcus Antone Williams, 38 once he is released from the hospital, where he remains due to injuries he sustained in the Thursday, October 5, vehicle crash that caused the death of a 7-year-old child.

Williams has been booked under an outstanding warrant, with no bond, that he had for his arrest prior to yesterday’s incident, according to Apopka police. Williams is being guarded by Orange County Corrections.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to the Orange County Jail and served with the warrant obtained by the Apopka Police Department charging him with:

• Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance FSS 810.02(4)(B) -F3

• Felony Murder FSS 782.04(2)E – F1

• Vehicular Homicide FSS 782.071(1)(A) -F2

• DWLS Causing Death FSS 322.34(6)(b) -F3

The Apopka Police Department says it continues to pray for the family of the seven year old as they deal with this tragedy.

On the morning of Thursday, October 5, Williams was seen stealing a vehicle in the Mainline subdivision in Apopka. When confronted by the vehicle owner, Williams fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Williams was then seen driving recklessly at an approximate speed of 80 mph on a 30-mph residential street. At the North Maine Avenue/Summit Street intersection in Apopka, Williams’ vehicle struck another vehicle occupied by one adult and two juveniles, resulting in the death of the seven-year-old child.

The child’s mother, who was driving the second vehicle, is in the hospital in stable condition. The second juvenile passenger that was in the vehicle has been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

Williams has an extensive violent offender history, according to police.

This is a developing story.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.