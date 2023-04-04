Police investigate death of pedestrian struck then run over by several vehicles

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in Apopka, who after getting struck by a vehicle was run over by many others.

On Saturday, April 1, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a vehicle traveling southbound on State Road 429 in the Mount Plymouth Road area struck a pedestrian, resulting in a fatality. After being struck by the first vehicle, the pedestrian was run over by several other vehicles. All vehicles and drivers stopped and remained on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation pending confirmation of the victims’ identity and notification of next of kin.