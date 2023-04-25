Police capture robbery/carjacking suspect who fled in stolen car

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m. the Apopka Police Department was flagged down by the victim of a robbery/carjacking with a firearm at the intersection of W. 8th St. and Washington Ave. Prior to the victim flagging down the Apopka police officer, the suspect fled the area with the victim’s vehicle. A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle was issued to the surrounding law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle and pursued the vehicle into Seminole County where the occupant was captured after an extensive search by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Apopka Police Department.

At this time, the Apopka Police Department continues to investigate the robbery/carjacking in order to connect the arrestee to the original case.