The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for PITYFitness at the studio’s location, 418 S. Park Ave., Apopka, on Wednesday, October 25. Chelsea Young (holding the scissors) and Rhiannon Young are the co-owners. PITYFitness (Prove It To Yourself Fitness) offers one-on-one personal training, morning group classes, macros coaching, program planning, mobility and stretching, and sports conditioning.