Juvenile detained for firing handgun at two youths at Apopka football field

A juvenile has been detained for shooting two other youths with a firearm at an Apopka football field at Pop Warner football practice, according to Apopka police.

The injured youths were taken to local hospitals and listed as in stable condition.

From Apopka police:

On October 2, 2023, at 8:20 p.m. the Apopka Police Department responded to a

shooting at the Northwest Recreation Complex football field. Officers arrived at

8:24 hours and detained the shooter. They also located two juvenile victims with

gun shot wounds.

Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators have determined that three

juveniles, participating in Pop Warner Football practice, became engaged in an

altercation that led to one juvenile retreiving a firearm from a vehicle. The

juvenile then fired one shot that struck two juveniles in the parking lot. The

victims have been transported to área hospitals and were listed in stable

condition.

The shooter has been detained and the firearm secured. There is no

on going threat to the community.

This is an active on-going investigation and updates will be released as they are

available.