OCPS continues to monitor Idalia, school will be open Tuesday, August 29

Based on the current forecast school will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) announced.

OCPS continues to monitor and track Tropical Storm Idalia.

Any decision on the cancellation of after-school activities on Tuesday or school on Wednesday will be made later this evening or tomorrow morning. The primary decision point for any potential closure is if sustained wind speeds exceed 35 mph. That is the threshold for our busses to be safely on the roads. We strongly encourage all of our employees and families to continue to prepare for possible impacts from the storm. Our schools and district work locations are also prepping for the possibility of some impacts from the storm.

The district’s Safety and Emergency Management team works closely with the Orange County Office of Emergency Management and other local officials to ensure the school district’s decision-making is aligned with our partners.

OCPS will communicate all additional updates with families and employees through Connect Orange phone calls/emails/text messages, posts to OCPS social media pages and on ocps.net.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyPublicSchools

X aka – Twitter: @OCPSnews

Website: www.ocps.net

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.