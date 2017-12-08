New Florida Hospital Apopka will open its doors December 13

If you need hospital care in Apopka on Wednesday, December 13, don’t go to the current Florida Hospital Apopka (FHA) campus on Park Avenue after 7 a.m. that day. Instead, you’ll need to head to the new FHA located at 2100 Ocoee-Apopka Road as the sleek new hospital will open at that time.

The new hospital is a $203-million facility that will open with 120 beds in private patient rooms with another 80 patient rooms that will be opened as the need arises.

Patients undergoing treatment during this transition will be transported via ambulance from the old campus to the new location on the morning of December 13.

“We are working hard to make this transition as seamless and stress-free as possible for our patients,” said Tim Cook, administrator of Florida Hospital Apopka. “We are looking forward to continuing our legacy of care and expanding our services in this beautiful new facility.”

Under construction for more than two years, the new Florida Hospital Apopka is located near the confluence of three toll roads, State Road 429, State Road 414, and State Road 451. It stands at the southwest corner of the intersection of Ocoee-Apopka Road and Harmon Road.

The 450,000-square-foot hospital includes 120 private inpatient rooms, expanded surgical services, advanced surgical suites, and a catheterization lab. The seven-story building will also feature a 30,000-square-foot emergency department with pediatric-friendly beds, imaging services, a full-service cafeteria, chapel, and gift shop. It also has a helicopter landing pad.

Brasfield and Gorrie was the contractor for the new hospital.

An extended version of this story appears on page 1A of the Friday, December 8, issue of The Apopka Chief.