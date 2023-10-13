Late Apopka Chief editor to be honored at Apopka/Lake Brantley homecoming game

Late Apopka Chief editor John Peery will be honored at the Apopka Blue Darters/Lake Brantley Patriots homecoming game tonight, Friday, October 13, at Apopka High’s Roger Williams Field. The game begins at 7 p.m.



Peery died yesterday, Thursday, October 12, at age 67. He was the newspaper editor for over 40 years until he announced his retirement in 2021.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

