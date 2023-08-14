Kelly Park School fire investigated, Apopka police search for person of interest

Apopka police are searching for a person of interest involved with arson committed at Kelly Park School.

The Apopka Police Department released the following statement:

At approximately 4:50 a.m. on August 14, 2023, the Apopka Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire at 4700 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Kelly Park School. At this time the case is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Apopka Police Department and the Apopka Fire Department are assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with their investigation.

The individual in the attached bulletin is a person of interest. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual can contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or APDCID@Apopka.net.

