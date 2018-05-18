Home Feature Headline Early 2019 is target date for Lucky’s Market in Apopka to open

Early 2019 is target date for Lucky's Market in Apopka to open

By
The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff
-
544
SHARE
Developers have told Apopka city staff members that they are looking to open a Lucky's Market in Apopka in the first quarter of 2019. Pictured is the Lucky's Market in Orlando, one of the grocery store chain's two Central Florida locations.

Correction:
An erroneous report was in the May 18 edition of The Apopka Chief regarding the status of Anytime Fitness of Apopka in the Wekiva Riverwalk shopping center.

A spokeswoman said Anytime Fitness has no plans to close and has two years left on its lease at Wekiva Riverwalk. Anytime Fitness is located at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd. (State Road 436), Apopka, at the northwest corner of Semoran Boulevard and Wekiwa Springs Road.

Developers have told city officials they plan to open a Lucky’s Market in that general area of the shopping center in early 2019.

The Apopka Chief apologizes for the error.

 

