Early 2019 is target date for Lucky’s Market in Apopka to open

Correction:

An erroneous report was in the May 18 edition of The Apopka Chief regarding the status of Anytime Fitness of Apopka in the Wekiva Riverwalk shopping center.

A spokeswoman said Anytime Fitness has no plans to close and has two years left on its lease at Wekiva Riverwalk. Anytime Fitness is located at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd. (State Road 436), Apopka, at the northwest corner of Semoran Boulevard and Wekiwa Springs Road.

Developers have told city officials they plan to open a Lucky’s Market in that general area of the shopping center in early 2019.

The Apopka Chief apologizes for the error.