Drive to give away free food to low-income Apopka families

In its ongoing efforts to help its neighbors who can’t afford to buy food, the Southeastern Food Bank (SEFB) and the city of Apopka will provide free food for Apopka and surrounding neighborhoods this Wednesday.

“Feeding Families, Feeding Friends,” a drive-through food distribution event, will take place on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka.

The drive will continue until all food supplies, estimated at more than $20,000, are given away. In a press statement, the SEFB said that it hopes to help at least 500 families at the Wednesday event.

This event is specifically for low-income families in Apopka, Zellwood, Plymouth, and the neighborhoods around these communities.

People who come will receive food staples including cereal, canned goods, baked goods, snacks, meat, and bread. Each family will receive a box of grocery items, one bag of meat, and one bag of bread. This effort is expected to provide 9-12 meals for each family.

An estimated 50 volunteers and four SEFB staff members will run the event. Volunteers including Apopka city employees are providing the ongoing labor of sorting and packing the food, and loading the food into families’ vehicles. Prestige Realty Consultants, and the Small Business Advocates of Central Florida will give additional help.

The food was donated by Publix, Kroger and Goya Foods.

People coming to the event should watch for signs directing them to the appropriate entrance and traffic flow, and follow instructions from police and volunteers on scene to provide a safe operation for the hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians expected to come for food.

The Southeastern Food Bank is a nonprofit organization in Ocoee, Florida, that has helped tens of thousands of needy people in the past 31 years. Through this Christian-based ministry, food and personal care products are available, cost-free, across more than twenty-five counties in Florida. The Southeastern Food Bank annually distributes millions of pounds of free food and goods as a donation-driven nonprofit. The Southeastern Food Bank is a member of the Association of Independent Food Banks.

